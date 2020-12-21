Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) were up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 4,471,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,414,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPG shares. ValuEngine lowered Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Washington Prime Group shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, December 22nd. The 1-9 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 21st.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 2,098.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 113,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 108,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

