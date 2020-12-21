WAX One Day Volume Reaches $4.92 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $60.58 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001453 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000366 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00035622 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,735,506,865 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,170,993 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.