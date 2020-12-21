Wedbush Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $123.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $116.16 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774,221 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 499,236 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,591,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 187.6% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 477,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after buying an additional 311,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

