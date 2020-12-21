Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/18/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $180.00 to $200.00.

12/16/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, the acquisition of Preempt Security is anticipated to enhance CrowdStrike’s Zero Trust security capabilities. The stock has outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margin.”

12/4/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $164.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at FBN Securities from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $164.00 to $190.00.

11/30/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

10/23/2020 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $203.75 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $205.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of -424.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $30,490,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 2,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $291,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 952,965 shares of company stock valued at $147,044,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

