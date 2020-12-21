Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 807.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 145,717 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 22.6% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 81,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 60,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 52.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKOH stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.72 million, a P/E ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 1.54. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. Research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKOH. BidaskClub raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

