Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $726,000 Holdings in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of CBTX worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBTX by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBTX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CBTX by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CBTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CBTX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $624.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.00.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. CBTX’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

