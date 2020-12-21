Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,832.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 373,923 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

GDEN stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $570.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.63.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDEN. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

