Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 14,159 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,159 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth $137,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $19.13 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.26 million, a PE ratio of 127.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

