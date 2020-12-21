Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,627 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWTX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,234,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,839,000 after purchasing an additional 446,019 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 873,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,679,000 after acquiring an additional 412,240 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,277,000 after purchasing an additional 256,261 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 88,742 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $74.11 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -24.70.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

