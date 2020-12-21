Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,742 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Morphic were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Morphic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Morphic by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $819,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morphic alerts:

MORF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $67,703.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $44,905.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,717 shares of company stock worth $1,612,976. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

MORF stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.