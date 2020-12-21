Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund to Issue None Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) declared a None dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

NYSE:WIA opened at $13.76 on Monday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

