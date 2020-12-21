Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.20.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WEF. Scotiabank lowered Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.05 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.26.

TSE:WEF opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$453.99 million and a PE ratio of -15.13. Western Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.99.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$290.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

