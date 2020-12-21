Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of WLKP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 56,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,797,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,449,000 after acquiring an additional 212,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth about $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

