Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.44% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 571,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 40,856 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Frank bought 5,584 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,540.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 42,757 shares in the company, valued at $478,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WHG opened at $12.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

