Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.44% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter worth about $147,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 39.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Frank acquired 5,584 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,540.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 42,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $12.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.31. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

