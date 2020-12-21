Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KYN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

