Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.64.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $255.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $255.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,586 shares of company stock worth $6,835,576. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

