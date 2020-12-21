Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,167 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DB. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $16,362,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth $14,280,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 236.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 291.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 822,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 612,102 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 90.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,036,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 492,310 shares during the period. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DB. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $11.07 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

