Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV opened at $123.86 on Monday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

