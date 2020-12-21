Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,130 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,908 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,181,013,000 after purchasing an additional 450,002 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $207,616,000 after purchasing an additional 627,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NYSE:F opened at $8.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

