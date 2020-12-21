Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes $325,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $158,426,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its position in GoDaddy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,306,000 after purchasing an additional 604,444 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,498,000 after acquiring an additional 394,065 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $73,945.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $647,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,434 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $85.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $91.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.