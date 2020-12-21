WeTrust (TRST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $635,200.85

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. WeTrust has a market cap of $635,200.85 and approximately $44.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WeTrust has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00055240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.00359320 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00026637 BTC.

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

