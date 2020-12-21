WEX (NYSE:WEX) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEX. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. 140166 reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.41.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $204.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.97.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,277 shares of company stock worth $6,389,177 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in WEX by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in WEX by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

