Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to post $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Weyerhaeuser posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

