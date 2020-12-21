White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 1,435.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTM. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $68,587,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $966.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $954.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $892.99. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $629.21 and a 12 month high of $1,168.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

