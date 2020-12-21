Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.18.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING opened at $144.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.31, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.