Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cfra raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

WGO traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,810. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $72.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,223,000 after purchasing an additional 58,873 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after acquiring an additional 361,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 255,441 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,379,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 169,615 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

