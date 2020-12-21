WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.57

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 19958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

WETF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.96 million, a PE ratio of -46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,351,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,731,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,650,000 after acquiring an additional 471,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.