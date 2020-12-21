WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 84.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WPP by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.