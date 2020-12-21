Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $40,560.00

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $32.14 or 0.00144197 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $65.79 million and approximately $40,560.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00143069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00021697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00772019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00168253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00394760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00117944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00072713 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,046,966 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

