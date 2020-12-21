Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on XENE. BidaskClub upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

XENE opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $461.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. UBS Group AG increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

