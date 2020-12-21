XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.94

Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.52, with a volume of 714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get XOMA alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $504.15 million, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 51,368 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $942,089.12. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 17,089 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $311,019.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 268,457 shares of company stock valued at $6,253,109 and have sold 91,000 shares valued at $3,213,847. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 45.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 1,252,772 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.