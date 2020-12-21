YFFII Finance One Day Volume Tops $79,499.00 (YFFII)

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, YFFII Finance has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One YFFII Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00017619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YFFII Finance has a market capitalization of $103,127.28 and $79,499.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00140852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00745858 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00166164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00388702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00110521 BTC.

About YFFII Finance

YFFII Finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,822 tokens. YFFII Finance’s official website is yffii.finance.

