Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $109.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.37.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $109.78 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $228,029.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,674 shares of company stock worth $2,707,443. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

