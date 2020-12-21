Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to post $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.22 billion and the lowest is $3.19 billion. AECOM reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year sales of $13.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 billion to $13.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2,034.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

