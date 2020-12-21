Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report $25.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.60 million and the highest is $25.60 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $23.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $96.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $97.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $98.98 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 131.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

