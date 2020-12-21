Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to post $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of BBU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,976. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,692,056 shares of company stock valued at $30,366,480 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,185,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,106,000 after acquiring an additional 216,454 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 599.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,214,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,720,000 after purchasing an additional 93,808 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

