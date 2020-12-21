Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post $3.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the lowest is $3.94 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $15.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

WM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.15. 38,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.09. Waste Management has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after buying an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,631,000 after buying an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,308,000 after buying an additional 2,440,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,329,000 after acquiring an additional 298,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

