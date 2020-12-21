Zacks: Analysts Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.06. Cutera reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on CUTR. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. Cutera has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 4,366.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cutera by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cutera by 28.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

