Zacks: Analysts Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report sales of $8.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.07 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $9.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $33.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.80 billion to $33.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.62 billion to $37.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $53.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

