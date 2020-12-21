Zacks: Analysts Expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). United States Steel posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of ($5.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($4.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United States Steel by 94.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,633 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in United States Steel by 36.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 159,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

