Zacks: Analysts Expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.78 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSTM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.28. 3,146,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.72. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

