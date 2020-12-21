Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.76 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce sales of $7.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.77 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $27.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 billion to $27.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.09 billion to $30.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $740,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,768,000 after buying an additional 99,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,469. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

