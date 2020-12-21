Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce $20.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.94 million to $25.54 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $6.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 201.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $83.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.21 million to $95.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $158.66 million, with estimates ranging from $136.82 million to $195.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%.

NEPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NEPT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. 15,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,978. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $202.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72,195 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 18,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

