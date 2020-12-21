Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for UTStarcom’s earnings. UTStarcom posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that UTStarcom will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UTStarcom.

Shares of UTSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,738. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.19.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

