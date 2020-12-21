Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report sales of $53.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $54.85 million. CareDx reported sales of $35.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $187.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $188.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $247.96 million, with estimates ranging from $231.66 million to $258.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.28. 17,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.76 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $421,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $18,190,425.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,704 shares of company stock worth $8,565,266 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 103,752.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 607,987 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,523,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after acquiring an additional 583,725 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after acquiring an additional 557,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after acquiring an additional 347,511 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.