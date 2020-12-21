Zacks: Brokerages Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.28. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

