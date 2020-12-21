Zacks Investment Research Lowers Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMRE. Citigroup raised Costamare from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Costamare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

CMRE opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $978.04 million, a P/E ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costamare will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 154.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 89.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,637,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 773,516 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costamare by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

