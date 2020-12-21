Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

KOPN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Kopin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kopin during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

