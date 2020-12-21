Zacks Investment Research Lowers Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

WORK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Slack Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Slack Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.90.

NYSE WORK opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.78 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $40,997.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 292,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $205,127.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,496.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,064,816 shares of company stock worth $38,308,357. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,721,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

